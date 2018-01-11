SCR readies for Sankranthi rush

By | Published: 1:44 am 2:00 am

Hyderabad: The Sankranthi fever is catching on. And a visit to the Secunderabad Railway Station will tell you how.

With a long weekend round the corner, courtesy the Sankranthi/Pongal festival, the station is bustling than ever with huge crowds thronging all the platforms already. Many from other States appear to be already heading home for the holiday though the week is yet to be over.

Similar crowds can be witnessed at the Kacheguda Railway Station as well.

The South Central Railway, on its part, has deployed extra staff, including security personnel, to manage the crowd. Surveillance cameras are monitoring the stations round the clock.

The SCR, which has doubled the platform ticket rate at Secunderabad and Kacheguda stations in an attempt to check the entry of non-travellers onto the platforms and thus avoid inconvenience to passengers, has asked the public to be wary of pickpockets and chain snatchers in view of the milling crowd.

Several special trains have already been announced to clear the extra rush of passengers.

These include services from Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Kacheguda to various destinations including Visakhapatnam, Gudur, Bhubaneswar, Kochuveli, Narsapur and Kakinada.