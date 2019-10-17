SCR rescues 433 missing, runaway children

By | Published: 12:15 am 12:05 am

Hyderabad: Intensifying its vigil on runaway children and those who go missing and to prevent them from falling prey to abuse, violence and exploitation, the South Central Railway (SCR) has rescued 192 children from the Secunderabad Railway Station limits from April to August.

According to SCR officials, most of the child rescue cases in the zone were registered in the Secunderabad station followed by Kacheguda station. Out of 433 children who were rescued from across the zone during April and August, 268 were from Secunderabad and Kacheguda station limits.

The Secunderabad Division is one of the major divisions of SCR, consisting busy stations like Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Warangal. The crowds have been used as cover by many crooks, with nearly 100 children brought to these stations for trafficking being rescued in recent times.

With an aim to help children who lose their way and get separated from their parents, security wings such as Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) are working towards rehabilitating destitute children found in railway areas.

During the last five years, railway authorities have stepped up their efforts and rescued 3,809 children from station premises and trains across the zone. This includes 992 in 2017-18 and 925 in 2018-19.

“Because of easy access, runaway children, orphans and child trafficking gangs reach major railway stations to escape. So special emphasis has been given by the security wing of SCR to counter this aspect,” said a senior official. CCTV cameras installed at the railway stations are helpful for RPF/ GRP personnel to keep a close watch on lonely children and also other anti-social elements and to prevent trafficking children from the railway station premises.

Child help desk

The child help desks set up at major stations of SCR like Secunderabad, Kacheguda and Hyderabad by RPF/ GRP personnel and NGOs is turning out to be a big help in keeping a vigil at railway stations, coordinate with the departments concerned and to provide immediate care and support to children.

Child help desks also help those who refer or want to share information about any lost and found child, apart from creating awareness on public. The children rescued will be brought to the notice of station master by RPF/ GRP/ NGO representative of the Child Help Desk.

According to SCR, after recording the rescued child’s details in the register, his or her particulars will be conveyed to local police station and RPF Help Line as per the residential address of the child. Efforts will be launched to reunite the rescued children with their parents/ guardian accordingly.

If such details cannot be traced, the child is handed over to child welfare committee/ child welfare homes run by the government or NGOs. In case of children found in the train, GRP/ RPF consult the TTE and hand over the child to the Child help desk in the next major station.

NGO extends helping hands

Hyderabad: With railway stations being the places for mass mobility and focal points to travel, child help desks have turned out to be a great platform to keep a vigil on child trafficking gangs and missing children, said Isidore Phillips, Director of Divya Disha, NGO.

To protect missing and runways children, SCR has collaborated with Divya Disha NGO and opened a child help desk a few years back at Secunderabad railway station.

“Child help desks monitor children who are crying, sitting alone and moving suspiciously in railway stations. We are having a rescue team in the stations who work as plumbers, tea vendors and other workers to keep a watch on children,” he said.

Identification of missing children is a big challenge. However, rescue teams are sensitised on identifying them and handling situations involving children with proper care, Phillips said. He added that RPF, GRP and TTEs play a big role in providing information on runway and missing children.

