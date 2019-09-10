SCR review meet on safety standards

By | Published: 7:22 pm

Hyderabad: Gajanan Mallya, General Manager of South Central Railway, advised the officials to focus on enhancing safety standards at station yards and at private sidings to improve operational convenience.

During a review meeting on safety, punctuality, freight loading and digital initiatives, Mallya discussed on increase in minor incidents happening at station yards and private sidings which are affecting the operational convenience.

He advised the officials to keep continuous focus on the improvement of infrastructure facilities related to safe running of trains by taking up the track renewal works on fast phase basis. He also stressed on improvement of train punctuality and freight loading.

