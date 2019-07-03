SCR runs special trains to Barauni and Raxaul

By | Published: 6:50 pm

Hyderabad: To clear extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway is running 50 special trains between Secunderabad – Barauni and Secunderabad – Raxaul.

The Secunderabad – Barauni special train will depart Secunderabad at 10.15 pm on July 7, 14, 21, 28, August 4, 11, 18, 25, September 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 (Sundays) and arrive Barauni at 11.40 am on Tuesdays.

In the return direction, Barauni – Secunderabad special train will depart Barauni at 7.10 am on July 10, 17, 24, 31, August 7, 14, 21, 28, September 4, 11, 18, 25 and October 2 (Wednesdays) and arrive Secunderabad at 10.40 pm on Thursdays.

Secunderabad – Raxaul special train will depart Secunderabad at 9.40 pm on July 9, 16, 23, 30, August 6, 13, 20, 27, September 3, 10, 17 and 24 (Tuesdays) and arrive Raxaul at 6.15 pm on Thursdays.

In the return direction, Raxaul – Secunderabad special train will depart Raxaul at 12.45 pm on July 12, 19, 26, August 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, September 6, 13, 20 and 27 (Fridays) and arrive Secunderabad at 6.55 am on Sundays.