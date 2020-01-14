SCR runs special trains to Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:51 pm

Hyderabad: To clear extra rush of passengers during Sankranti festival, South Central Railway is running special trains from Narsapur – Secunderabad and Machilipatnam – Secunderabad.

Accordingly, Train No. 07243 Narsapur – Secunderabad special train will depart Narsapur at 6 pm on January 16 and 17 and arrive Secunderabad at 4 am on the next day.

En route, this special train will stop at Palakollu, Bhimavaram Jn, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Piduguralla, Nadikudi, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda stations.

Train No 07251 Machilipatnam – Secunderabad special train will depart Machilipatnam at 11.10 pm on January 19 and arrive Secunderabad at 9.20 am on the next day. En route, this special train will stop at Gudivada, Rayanpadu, Khammam and Warangal stations.

