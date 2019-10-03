SCR runs special trains to Rameshwaram

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: To clear extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway (SCR) is running 18 special trains between Hyderabad and Rameswaram.

Accordingly, Hyderabad – Rameswaram special train will depart Hyderabad at 2.30 pm on November 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, December 6, 13, 20 and 27 (Fridays) arrive/ depart Secunderabad at 3 pm / 3.05 pm and arrive Rameswaram at 12.15 am on Sundays.

In the return direction, the train will depart Rameswaram at 5 am on November 3, 10, 17, 24, December 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 and arrive/ depart Secunderabad at 10.15 am/ 10.20 am on the next day and arrive Hyderabad at 11 am.

En route, these special trains will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Guntur, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Vellore Cantt, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Tiruppadiripuliyur, Chidambaram, Mayiladuturai, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Tiruchirapalli, Dindigul, Kodaikanal Rd, Madurai, Manamadurai, Paramakkudi, Ramanathapuram and Mandapam stations on both the directions.

