SCR runs special trains to Tirupati from Secunderabad

By | Published: 8:40 pm

Hyderabad: To clear extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway is running one way special train between Hyderabad – Renigunta and two special trains between Hyderabad and Tirupati.

Accordingly, Hyderabad – Renigunta one way special train will depart Hyderabad at 4.10 pm on August 30 and arrive Renigunta at 6 am on the next day. Enroute, this special train will stop at Kazipet, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore and Gudur stations.

The Hyderabad – Tirupati special train will depart Hyderabad at 10 pm on August 3 and arrive Tirupati at 10.35 am on the next day. In the return direction, the special train will depart Tirupati at 7.30 pm on September 2 and arrive Hyderabad at 9 am on the next day.

