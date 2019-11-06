SCR runs winter special trains

By | Published: 10:07 pm

Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway (SCR) will operate winter special trains between various destinations.

Accordingly, Secunderabad-Raxaul special train will depart Secunderabad at 9.40 pm on December 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 (Tuesdays) and arrive Raxaul at 6.15 pm on Thursdays. In the return direction, the special train will depart Raxaul at 12.45 pm on December 6, 13, 20, 27 and January 3 (Fridays) and arrive Secunderabad at 6.55 am on Sundays.

Hyderabad-Jaipur special train will depart Hyderabad 4.20 pm on December 6, 13, 20 and 27 (Fridays) and arrive Jaipur at 6.25 am on Sunday. In the return direction, the special train will depart Jaipur at 3 pm on December 8, 15, 22 and 29 (Sunday) and arrive Hyderabad at 2 am.

