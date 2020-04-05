SCR sets up 18 Covid helplines

By | Published: 10:59 pm

Hyderabad: To facilitate Covid-19 related information and to address doubts among public in South Central Railway (SCR) jurisdiction, 18 helplines have been provided over the six divisions of the zone under the hunt numbering of 138 and 182. The numbers are being attended at Divisional Control Offices.

In addition, maintenance activity of signals and telephone lines are being regularly carried out to ensure safe running of goods trains for uninterrupted supply of essential goods. All the staff working during this emergent situation have been supplied with masks, hand wash, sanitisers and soaps and advised to maintain sanitisation.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR appreciated the efforts of the staff deployed for maintenance of signal and telecommunication equipment in the prevailing situation and assisting in safe running of trains.

