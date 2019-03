By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: To clear extra rush of passengers during Ajmer Urs, South Central Railway (SCR) is running four Special trains between Hyderabad and Ajmer.

The special train will depart Hyderabad at 8 pm on Sunday, arrive/ depart Secunderabad at 8.20/ 8.25 pm and arrive Ajmer at 3.40 am on Tuesday.

In the return direction, Ajmer – Hyderabad special train will depart Ajmer at 11.35 pm on Friday, arrive/ depart Secunderabad at 9.20/ 9.25 am and arrive Hyderabad at 10 am on Sunday.