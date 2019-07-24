SCR specials to Kanchipuram

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: To clear extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway is running special trains between Secunderabad and Kanchipuram.

Train No 02760 Secunderabad – Kanchipuram special train will depart Secunderabad at 6.15 pm on July 26, 31, August 2, 7, 9, 14 and 16 (Wednesdays and Fridays) and will arrive at Kanchipuram at 11.30 am on the next day.

In the return direction, Train No 02759 Kanchipuram – Secunderabad special train will depart Kanchipuram at 11 pm on July 27, August 1, 3, 8, 10, 15 and 17 (Thursdays and Saturdays) and will arrive at Secunderabad at 2.45 pm on the next day.

