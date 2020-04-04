SCR staff extend help to licenced coolies

By | Published: 11:40 pm

Hyderabad: The staff of commercial department in South Central Railway (SCR) zone has come forward to help the licenced coolie porters (railway coolies) who have lost their source of income due to the ongoing lockdown.

Accordingly, the staff contributed money and purchased essential items for distribution to the porters. The Hyderabad division has distributed rice, dal, oil packets, atta, salt, soaps, sanitary kits and other grocery items to 101 coolie porters across the division

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR advised employees who are interested in helping the needy persons to come forward with such ideas in these critical times.

