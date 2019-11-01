SCR staffers take unity pledge

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) celebrated the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on a grand scale on Thursday.

A ‘Run for Unity’ was organised at Secunderabad wherein Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR administered the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas unity pledge to a large gathering of rail personnel and civilians.

Later, he flagged off the Unity Run which comprised sports persons, police personnel, senior citizens as well as the youth, a press release said.

Mallya highlighted the fact that every Indian should remain indebted to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who was the architect for uniting the country into one strong entity post-Independence.

