SCR takes up measures to maintain social distance

By | Published: 5:33 pm

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) strengthened steps to enable rail using public to maintain social distance while travelling by trains.

Towards this, the zone has taken up work to paint/stick floor markings at passenger reservation system offices, general ticket booking offices/ counters, automatic ticket vending machines and parcel offices at major railway stations which handle heavy footfall.

According to SCR, the brightly coloured floor marking strips will ensure segregation of waiting passengers in a queue by encouraging them to maintain a distance of one meter from each other, while they wait to complete transactions.

Meanwhile, SCR will block/shut down all the retiring rooms and dormitories at railway stations in the zone till April 15.

In view of the same, all old and fresh bookings (online and manual) for allotment of retiring rooms and dormitories will be cancelled. Passengers who have already booked retiring rooms and dormitories will be informed on the same and full refund will be given.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter