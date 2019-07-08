SCR to electrify all routes in Telangana

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: The entire rail route network in Telangana is set for electrification by 2021-22 with the South Central Railway (SCR) expediting the process across the State. The SCR has a total network of 6,234 route km, of which over 1,800 route km is in Telangana.

Of the 1,822 route km, nearly 1,110 route km on main lines, including Secunderabad–Wadi, Kazipet-Secunderabad, Dornakal–Manuguru, Peddapalli–Gangadhara, Secunderabad–Falaknuma, Sitaphalmandi–Moula Ali and Malkajgiri–Bolarum have already been completed while work on the remaining 700 route km has gained momentum.

As part of the electrification process, the Railways have sanctioned works on Dharmabad– Bolarum, Mahbubnagar–Kurnool city, Vikarabad–Matalkunta and Lingampet Jagityal–Nizamabad routes.

Electrified Route

According to SCR officials, electrification was taken up on a large scale in the last three years and 224 route km were electrified. This included Secunderabad–Bolarum (13 route km) and Telapur-Ramachandrapuram (6 route km) under MMTS Phase-II.

The electrification projects targeted for commissioning in 2019-20 in the State include Umdanagar–Mahabubnagar (76 route km), Falaknuma–Umdanagar (13 route km, MMTS Phase-II) and Medchal– Bolaram (15 route km, MMTS Phase-II).

The zone had taken up completion and commissioning of various electrification projects during the last two years and the aim is to complete electrification of the entire network in Telangana within two to three years, a senior official said.

Railways to save Rs 13,000 cr annually

The Indian Railways will save around Rs 13,000 crore per annum in fuel bills and reduce carbon emission by 3.4 million tonnes a year if the entire rail network in the country is electrified, according to SCR officials.

Electrification, coupled with increased use of solar power, is bound to keep the railways on course to attain a clean and green energy-based India.

Around two-thirds of freight and over half of the passenger traffic of the Indian Railways are on the electric traction and energy expenses due to electricity consumption remain at 37 per cent, which signify the cost effectiveness of electrification

