SCR to operate 20 special trains between Secunderabad and Raxaul

By | Published: 6:52 pm

HYDERABAD: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, the South Central Railway will continue operation of special trains between Secunderabad and Raxaul. There will be 20 such services, according to an SCR release here.

Train No. 07091 Secunderabad – Raxaul special train will depart from Secunderabad at 9.40pm on Tuesdays from January 23 to March 27 and reach Raxaul at 6.15pm on Thursdays.

In the return direction, Train No. 07092 Raxaul – Secunderabad special train will depart from Raxaul at 12.45pm on Fridays from January 26 to March 30 and reach Secunderabad at 6.55am on Sundays.

En route, these special trains will stop at Kazipet, Ramagundam, Mancherial, Balharshah, Sevagram, Nagpur, Betul, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Allahabad, Gyanpur, Manduadih, Varanasi, Mughalsarai, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patna, Bakhtiyarpur, Mokama, Barauni, Samastipur, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi and Bairgania stations in both directions.

These trains will comprise of one AC II Tier, four AC III Tier, ten Sleeper Class and six Second class General Coaches.