SCR to operate 32 Special Trains for Pongal

By | Published: 7:05 pm

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers during the Pongal festival season, 32 special /Humsafar/Suvida trains will be run from Hyderabad to Kakinada Town, Kakinada Town to Secunderabad, Secunderabad to Narsapur, Hyderabad – Kochuveli – Hyderabad, Kacheguda-Bhubaneswar- Kacheguda and Secunderabad-Gudur, the South Central Railway said in a press release here.

Accordingly, Train No. 07003 Hyderabad – Kakinada Town Special Train will depart Hyderabad at 8:15 pm on January 13 and reach Kakinada Town at 7:25 am the next day.

Enroute, these special trains will stop at Secunderabad, Kazipet, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Gudivada, Kaikaluru, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Tanuku, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry and Samalkot stations.

Train No. 07459 Kakinada Town – Secunderabad Special Train will depart Kakinada Town at 10:30 pm on January 18 and reach Secunderabad at 9 am the next day.

Enroute, this special train will stop at Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Khammam, Warangal and Kazipet stations.

Train No. 82714 Secunderabad – Narsapur Suvidha special train will depart Secunderabad at 7:15 pm on January 12 and reach Narsapur at 6am the next day.

Enroute this special train will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Guntur, Vijayawada, Gudivada, Kaikalur, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Bhimavaram Jn and Palakollu stations.

Train No. 07115 Hyderabad – Kochuveli Special Train will depart Hyderabad at 9 pm on Saturdays from January 20 to March 31 and reach Kochuveli at 3.20am on Mondays.

In the return direction, Train No. 07116 Kochuveli – Hyderabad Special Train will depart Kochuveli at 7:45 am on Mondays from January 22 to April 2 and reach Hyderabad at 2 pm on Tuesdays.

Enroute these special trains will also stop at Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Piduguralla, Guntur, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Tirupati, Chittoor, Katpadi, Ambur, Vaniyambadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palghat, Ottapalem, Thrisur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Kayankulam and Kollam stations in both the directions.

Train No. 08411 Bhubaneswar-Kacheguda Humsafar Special train will depart Bhubaneswar at 11:30 am on Thursdays from January 11 to 25 and reach Kacheguda at 8:30 am on Fridays.

In the return direction, Train No. 08412 Kacheguda-Bhubaneswar Humsafar Special train will depart Kacheguda at 3:45 pm on Fridays from January 12 to 26 and reach Bhubaneswar at 1:15 pm on Saturdays.

Enroute, these Humsafar special trains stop at Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajamundhry, Samalkot, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Vishakapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Rd, Palasa, Brahmapur and Khurda Road stations in both the directions.