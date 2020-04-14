SCR to operate more parcel services for supplying essentials

By | Published: 6:50 pm

Hyderabad: In continuation to the parcel express trains announced earlier, South Central Railway will operate 52 additional services to various destinations to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities.

These services including Kakinada town – Secunderabad – Kakinada town special parcel express, which will be operated from April 15 to 25 in both the directions. Also, Secunderabad – Howrah – Secunderabad special parcel Express will be operated on April 16 and 23.

As movement of all goods has been exempted from lockdown, all commodities and goods without distinction of essential and non-essential can be booked and moved through rail. The customer has to keep material available to the nearest parcel offices where demand is registered.

All interested parties may contact nearest parcel offices or divisional offices for registering their demand. E-Commerce customers can also contact in case of any requirement, a press release said.

