SCR to operate summer specials to clear extra rush

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush of passengers during summer season, the South Central Railway will be operating three Summer Special Trains between Secunderabad-Vijayawada, Lingampalli-Vijayawada and Habibganj-Chennai Central.

According to a press release, Train No 07020 Secunderabad-Vijayawada Jansadharan Summer Special Train will leave Secunderabad at 9.40 pm on May 29, arrive/leave Guntur at 2.40 am/2.45 am on the next day and arrive Vijayawada at 4.05 am. En route this special train consisting of all general second class coaches will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Guntur and Mangalagiri stations.

Train No 07018 Lingampalli-Vijayawada Jansadharan Summer Special Train will leave Lingampalli at 11.15 pm on May 29 arrive/leave Secunderabad at 12 midnight/12.05 am on the next day and arrive Vijayawada at 7.30 am.

En route it will stop at Kazipet, Mahboobabad and Khammam stations. Train No 01654 Habibganj – Chennai Central Summer Special Train will leave Habibganj at 10.25 am on June 4 arrive/leave Vijayawada at 2.35 am/2.40 am on the next day and arrive Chennai Central at 10.10 am.

En route it will stop at Itarsi, Amla, Nagpur, Sevagram, Chandrapur, Balharshah, Sirpur Kagaznagar, Ramagundam, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Sullurupeta stations. The special train consist of sleeper class and general second class coaches.