SCR to run 32 parcel express trains

By | Published: 9:29 pm

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) will run 32 parcel express trains including two doodh Duronto specials from April 8 to 14. As part of this, daily parcel express trains will run between Kakinada Town and Secunderabad via Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada, Vijayawada and Kazipet from April 8 to 14.

SCR has also planned to run similar parcel express train between Aurangabad and Secunderabad based on the demand. Eight parcel vans have been loaded at Guntakal, Nandyal, Renigunta and Secunderabad and dispatched towards Howrah, Delhi and Chandigarh by various parcel express trains.

Earlier, SCR has run two milk special trains carrying around 4.8 lakh liters and 46 tons of fruits from Renigunta to Nizamuddin and one parcel express train from Secunderabad to Howrah, which carried medicines, eggs and fish.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .