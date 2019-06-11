SCR to run four special trains

By | Published: 1:25 am

Hyderabad: To clear extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway is running four special trains between Secunderabad – Kakinada Town and Secunderabad – Srikakulam Road.

The Secunderabad – Kakinada Town special train will depart Secunderabad at 7.30 pm on June 21 and arrive at Kakinada Town at 8.30 am on next day. In the return direction, the train will depart Kakinada Town at 8.45 pm on June 23 and arrive at Secunderabad at 8 am on the next day.

The Secunderabad – Srikakulam Road special train will depart Secunderabad at 7.30 pm on June 17 and arrive at Srikakulam Road at 11.15 am the next day. In the return direction, the train will depart Srikakulam Road at 2.30 pm on June 18 and arrive at Secunderabad at 6.30 am on the next day.