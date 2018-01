By | Published: 3:25 pm

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers during Sankranti, the South Central Railway will run a special train between Tirupati and Secunderabad.

Accordingly, Train No. 07430 Tirupati – Secunderabad special train will depart from Tirupati at 8.10 pm on January 17 and reach Secunderabad at 9.35am the next day.

The special train will stop at Renigunta, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Chirala Tenali, Vijayawada, Khammam, Warangal and Kazipet stations.