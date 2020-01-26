SCR to run special train services

By | Published: 11:44 pm

Hyderabad: To clear extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway is running four special trains between Secunderabad-Kakinada Town and Secunderabad-Tirupati.

Accordingly, Train No 07053 Secunderabad-Kakinada Town special train will depart Secunderabad at 6.05 am on January 30 and arrive Kakinada Town at 5.10 am on the next day.

In the return direction, Train No 07054 Kakinada Town-Secunderabad special train will depart Kakinada Town at 7 pm on February 2 and arrive Secunderabad at 8.25 am on the next day.

Train No 07429 Secunderabad–Tirupati special train will depart Secunderabad at 7.25 pm on January 30 and arrive Tirupati at 8.45 am on the next day.

In the return direction, Train No 07430 Tirupati–Secunderabad special train will depart Tirupati at 7.30 pm on February 2 and arrive Secunderabad at 8.50 am on the next day.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter