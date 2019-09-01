SCR to run special trains for Onam festival

By | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: To accommodate extra rush of passengers during Onam festival, South Central Railway is running four special trains between Secunderabad – Kochuveli and Nizamabad – Ernakulam.

Accordingly, Secunderabad – Kochuveli special train will depart Secunderabad at 4.35 pm on September 8 (Sunday) and arrive Kochuveli at 1 am on second day. In the return direction, the special train will depart Kochuveli at 9.20 pm on September 13 (Friday) and arrive Secunderabad at 3.35 am on the second day.

Nizamabad – Ernakulam Jn special train will depart Nizamabad at 9.50 am on September 8 (Sunday) and arrive Ernakulam Jn at 3.30 pm on next day. In the return direction, the special train will depart Ernakulam Jn at 11 pm on September 13 (Friday) and arrive Nizamabad at 2.30 am on the second day.

