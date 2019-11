SCR to run special trains to clear extra rush

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: To clear extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway (SCR) will operate 10 special trains between Narsapur – Hyderabad and Hyderabad – Vijayawada.

Accordingly, Narsapur – Hyderabad special train will depart Narsapur at 6 pm on December 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 (Sunday), arrive/ depart Secunderabad at 3.55 am/ 4 am on the next day and arrive Hyderabad at 4.45 am.

Hyderabad – Vijayawada special train will depart Hyderabad at 11 pm, arrive/ depart Secunderabad at 11.25 pm/ 11.30 pm on December 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 (Monday) and arrive Vijayawada at 6.35 pm on the next day.

