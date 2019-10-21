SCR to run specials to clear rush

By | Published: 9:34 pm

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush of passengers, SCR will run two Jansadharan special trains between Kacheguda – Kurnool City. Accordingly, Kacheguda – Kurnool City special train will depart Kacheguda at 11.50 am on October 22 and arrive Kurnool City at 4.15 pm on the same day.

In the return direction, Kurnool City – Kacheguda special train will depart Kurnool City at 5 pm on October 22 and arrive Kacheguda at 9.30 pm on the same day. Enroute, these special trains will stop at Malakpet, Falaknuma, Budvel, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Devarkadra, Wanaparthy, Sriramnagar, Gadwal and Jogulamba Halt stations in both the directions.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter