SCR to run winter specials

Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway (SCR) will operate winter special trains between various destinations. Accordingly, Secunderabad – Guwahati special train will depart Secunderabad at 5.40 pm on December 5, 12, 19 and 26 (Thursdays) and arrive Guwahati at 8.45 am on Saturdays. In the return direction, the special train will depart Guwahati at 11.55 pm on December 7, 14, 21 and 28 (Saturdays) and arrive Secunderabad at 4 am on Tuesdays.

Secunderabad – Barauni special train will depart Secunderabad at 10.15 pm on December 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 (Sundays) and arrive Barauni at 11.40 am on second day. In the return direction, the special train will depart Barauni at 7.10 am on December 4, 11, 18, 25 and January 1 (Wednesdays) and arrive Secunderabad at 10.40 pm on the next day.

