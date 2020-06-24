SCR transports third highest parcel traffic

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) has loaded and transported third highest parcel traffic amongst all zones over Indian Railways during the lockdown period by running of parcel to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities throughout the country.

The zone has operated 194 time-tabled parcel services during the period from April 1 to May 31, wherein 438 parcel vans and 265 luggage rakes were loaded with essential commodities like fruit, medicine, paddy seed, egg, fish, lemon, ghee and other commodities to different destination across the spectrum.

These parcel trains carried around 9317 tonnes, which is third highest among all the zones on Indian Railways. In addition, the zone has introduced Doodh Duronto Milk special train to cater the dairy product needs in New Delhi, which was earlier transported by passenger carrying trains.

These trains transported around 70 lakh liters of milk loaded in around 173 milk tankers and dispatched by 26 trains during the lockdown period. Moreover, the zone has notified Medchal Railway station for handling parcel traffic to facilitate the parcel customers located on Hyderabad outskirts to transport goods by rail.

Due to the response received from the parcel customers, Indian Railways has extended the running of these parcel express trains on select routes over SCR for a further period of six months up to December 31.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR advised all the cargo aggregators, merchants and other perishable transporters to utilize these time tabled parcel services for safe, in time and cost-effective transportation of their goods.

