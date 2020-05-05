SCR utilises lockdown to strengthen tracks

By | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: With passenger services being suspended in the wake of the lockdown, foot soldiers of the railways, gangmen and keymen are making efforts to complete maintenance works to keep the tracks fit and safe before operations resume.

Across South Central Railway (SCR), works like yard remodelling, renewal of scissors crossover and repairs of bridges are being taken up. Considering it as a rare opportunity, SCR has decided to clear maintenance arrears and take up the execution of work, officials said.

“Health of the track is being monitored. Several long pending works and repairs are also being taken up during the lockdown. We aim to complete all the necessary repairs before regular operations resume,” said a senior official.

As part of track works, SCR has carried out renewal of wooden layout scissors crossover with standard pre-stress concrete (PSC) layout in Kazipet yard. This work was carried out to replace old wooden scissors crossover laid in 1970 with standard PSC layout, which will help in improving the safety and speed of train movement through the yard.

More machinery in place

According to officials, modern heavy duty track maintenance machines along with track, signal and overhead equipment maintainers are working regularly to complete overdue track maintenance.

Since there is no movement of passenger trains, authorities are able to use machine rolls on track to expedite track renewals and other repair works. Earlier, railways had to divert or partially cancel trains services and impose hourly blocks while taking any track repairs and maintenance works.

SCR officials said that these works are being carried out without affecting freight carrying trains. “Apart from maintenance works, we are also improving conditions in passenger trains and stations. All works are taken up by following social distance and providing masks and sanitizers to staff,” officials added.

