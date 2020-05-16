Scramble for suitable drug

Published: 12:00 am 8:09 pm

As the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, researchers are virtually racing against time to find a cure for Covid-19, which has already claimed over three lakh lives. Even four months after the outbreak, we still do not know much about the behaviour and transmission pattern of the zoonotic virus, which originated in China. A large number of asymptomatic carriers of the deadly virus is a major cause for concern. The medical community is still unsure about the long-term consequences of contracting the virus. In autopsies, a trace of the virus has been found in many tissues, including those from the brain and heart. Serological surveys that test for past infections by looking for signature antibodies show that far more people are actually infected than initially thought. Experiments are going on at breakneck speed across the globe to find the most effective drug to save lives. Scientists are now testing the efficacy of over 150 drugs to fight the disease. These include the existing FDA-approved drugs, drugs under clinical trials and preclinical compounds. Researchers are looking to repurpose drugs already approved for other diseases and known to be largely safe. The list is long and includes some unexpected candidates such as entacapone, which is used to treat Parkinson’s disease, ribavirin, an antiviral medication which was administered to Nipah patients in Kerala during the 2018 outbreak, and Hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug.

Broadly, three approaches are being investigated now: Antiviral drugs that directly affect the coronavirus’ ability to thrive inside the body, drugs that can calm the immune system, and antibodies, either from survivors’ blood or made in a lab, which can attack the virus. Scientists from Israel have isolated the neutralising antibody for novel coronavirus in a lab culture. These laboratory-developed antibodies mimic the body’s natural immune response and attack the virus when exposed to it. Once industrial production is feasible, and the clinical trials show efficacy, plasma therapy for Covid-19 would become widely possible. The antibody treatment offers passive immunity and helps patients recover fast. However, they do not confer active or life-long protection against the virus. The vaccine development programme is seeing unparalleled progress in several parts of the world. Around 120 vaccine projects are in various stages of development. According to the WHO, seven to eight vaccines out of these are in the advance stage of development and have entered human trials. About 80 are in pre-clinical animal trial, and two, having cleared trials in monkeys, are ready for the next stage. The devastating aftermath of Covid-19 has proved that infections with a deadly capacity to infect humans may be lurking in the wild and may strike anywhere.

