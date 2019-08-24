Scrapping of article 370 attack on democracy: CPM

By | Published: 9:11 pm

Suryapet: CPI(M) State secretariat committee member B Venkat on Saturday termed scrapping of Article 370 and division of Jammu&Kashmir into Jammu and Ladak by the BJP Central government as an attack on democracy.

Speaking at a seminar organised on “Article 370 Cancellation- Impact on the Country” at Suraypet, Venkat said that the BJP government, with a conspiracy, had abrogated the Article 370 stripping Jammu & Kashmir of special category status. It has deployed huge number of military and para military forces in Jammu & Kashmir and literally confined the people to their houses for several days to implement its conspiracy. He alleged that the Centre had violated Article 3 of Constitution of India by reorganizing Jammu&Kashmir without consent of Legislative Assembly of the State. He pointed out that Article 3 mandated the resolution of the Legislative Assembly supporting its reorganization and changing of State borders.

The Left leader cautioned that there were chances for increase of the issue of terrorism with the Centre’s act as Pakistan could misguide the locals in the matter. The CPM will fight against the abrogation of Article 370 which was providing special rights and powers to Jammu&Kashmir State, stated the CPM leader who called upon the people to take part in the agitations taken up by Left parties for protection of federalism in Indian democracy.

The party district secretary Mulakapally Ramulu and others were also present at the seminar.

