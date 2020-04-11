Screen damage biggest smartphone problem

By | Published: 3:23 pm

New Delhi: Lax handling of smartphones that lead to screen damage is the most common reason for which people have to run to repair centres, according to a report by after sales services firm Onsite Go.

Besides, a small mistake of installing a third party mobile application can also make one’s pocket bleed, it added. The role of mobile devices has become important in supporting work from home during the lockdown.

Around 71 per cent cases of mobile phone repairs are related to screen damage, followed by issues related to starting 8 per cent, device damage 6 per cent, water logging 3 per cent, software and charging 2 per cent each, the report said.

It also cautions against installation of third party applications as it can crash the smartphone due to non-compatibility with the operating system of the device. According to the report, smartphones with thin bezels or curved screens, which also cost high, are most susceptible to damage.

A cracked screen is unsavoury to look at and it also poses danger to other parts of your phone. The crack allows the dust and moisture to get inside the phone easily, which damages other components that are intrinsically put together inside the device.