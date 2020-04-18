Screen Rohingyas at relief camps: MHA

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has said that some of the Rohingyas residing in camps in Hyderabad had attended the Tablighi Jammat Ijtema at Mewat in Haryana, and they had to be screened for Covid-19 pandemic.

They had also visited the Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi.

It has been reported that Rohingyas attended Ijtemas and other religious congregations of TJ, and there was a possibility of them contacting Covid-19. Rohingyas living in Shram Vihar, Shaheen Bagh and Delhi, who had gone to TJ activities, had not returned to their camps. The presence of Rohingyas after attending TJ work has also been reported from Derabassi in Punjab and Jammu, said MHA Deputy Secretary K Srinivasu in a letter addressed to the Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories.

Therefore, Rohingyas and their contacts may need to be screened for Covid-19. Accordingly, necessary measures must be taken in this regard on priority, he added.

A senior police official said a few Rohingyas residing in Balapur and its surroundings on the city suburbs were identified and screened. They were also asked to be under home quarantine.

Another group staying at Narketpally in Nalgonda district was also identified.

