Scribe stolen of loaded revolver in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: A journalist with a regional news channel was reportedly stolen of his loaded revolver at Masab Tank last week.

According to the Saifabad police, Noman – a crime reported at 4TV – along with some friends was driving along from Park Hotel early last Sunday and had stopped at a shop in Masab Tank for breakfast. “He left the revolver loaded with seven bullets on the car’s dashboard and got down without locking the vehicle. On returning from breakfast, he found the weapon missing,” police said.

Based on a complaint, the police booked a case of theft and are investigating. No man named no suspects.

Meanwhile the police said they were examining CCTV footage from surveillance cameras installed nearby the crime spot.

.