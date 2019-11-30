Scribes urged to take up Green India Challenge

By | Published: 9:29 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Media Academy chairman Allam Narayana called upon journalists to participate in the Green India Challenge at MLA colony in Banjara Hills and at the GHMC Park on Monday at 10.30 am. He invited editors and CEOs of all media organisations to participate in the programme and make it a success. The programme was being taken up in association with the Telangana Union of Working Journalists.

