SCR’s friendly touch for people with special needs

Hyderabad: Taking a cue from Union government’s policy plans in terms of facilities and access to transportation for persons with special needs, the South Central Railway (SCR) has undertaken various measures to better the accessibility at railway stations – ‘Divyangjan’.

Out of 754 railway stations on the zone, 30 stations fall under Non-Suburban Grade (NSG) 1 to 3 category. All the short term as well as long term ‘Divyangjan’ facilities have been provided at these stations. The Secunderabad station comes under NSG 1, while Hyderabad and Kacheguda come under NSG 2 category.

Provision of short term facilities include standard ramp with railing for barrier free entry, non-slippery walkway from parking lot to station building, signages with appropriate visibility, at least one drinking water tap suitable for use by ‘Divyangjan’ and ‘May I Help You’ booth while long terms facilities are engraving of edges of platform and trolley path.

The SCR has prioritised the need for equipping all important railway stations with wheel chair facilities and is using battery operated carts at major railway stations. To facilitate easy movement, elevators/ lifts are being provided at various railway stations, according to a press release.

