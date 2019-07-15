SCR’s UTS register 3.87 lakh passengers in June

By | Published: 12:59 am

Hyderabad: The patronisation for South Central Railway’s (SCR) Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS), a mobile app to purchase unreserved train tickets has sky-rocketed to 3.87 lakh passengers from nearly 60, 000 passengers in April, a SCR press release said.

According to officials, UTS is one of the major digital applications implemented by the SCR in taking forward the digitisation of Railway services, specifically aimed to reduce rush at booking counters.

It was initially introduced in the suburban sector (MMTS jurisdiction) of SCR in 2016 as a pilot project. Due to positive response from the rail users, UTS was extended to the entire SCR zone in July of last year and by November the facility was extended throughout the country.

By using the app, rail passengers can purchase unreserved, platform and season tickets through their mobile. Users can create Railway Wallet also and avail 5 per cent bonus on every recharge to the wallet.