SCRWWO conducts medical camp for children in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: South Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organization (SCRWWO) conducted a medical camp and conducted general check-up and vision test for the children of Vidya Vihar High School, Chilkalguda, on Tuesday.

Vidya Vihar high School is run by SCRWWO to provide quality education to the under privileged deserving children.

Around 220 students from classes nursery to 10th class were examined by the railway doctors. Investigations like haemoglobin, general check-up and eye test were done and medical advice provided accordingly, a press release said.

Jayanthi Mallya, President, SCRWWO emphasized the need for awareness on health to be fit in life and explained how one can improve life style. Minal Phadke, Medical Director, Central Hospital, Lallaguda and other staff along with SCRWWO members participated in the camp.

