SCSC general body meeting held in Hyderabad

Published: 9:02 pm

Hyderabad: The 13th Annual General Body Meeting of the Society for Cyberabad Security Council was attended by the office bearers, executive committee members and representatives from the Information Technology industry.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner and Chairman V C Sajjanar expressed pride at being the chairman for such a wonderful Public Private Partnership module. “SCSC is playing a vital role through its various activities like Traffic Volunteering, Margadarshaks, She Shuttle, Cyber Security Conclave, Women Conclave and others,” he said. General secretary Krishna Yedula thanked the Telangana government and the Cyberabad Police for the support.

