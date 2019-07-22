SC/ST atrocities case against Vinod attackers

By | Published: 11:33 pm

Hyderabad: The Kacheguda police invoked the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against persons who had attacked ‘Jabardasth’ fame Vinod alias Vinodini on Friday.

The police had previously registered a case against attackers Balaji, his wife and others following a complaint made by the actor. “Vinod alleged that he was abused in the name of the caste by Balaji and others. Basing on his statement, provisions of SC/ST Act were added in the case,” said Kacheguda ACP S Sudhakar.

Balaji owns the house measuring around 70 square yards and following an issue over the sale of a portion of the property, Vinod was allegedly attacked by the house owner and others. Vinod suffered injuries to his eye and head in the incident. Vinod wanted to purchase the house and reportedly paid Rs 10 lakh as an advance for it.

