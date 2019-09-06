‘Sculptors carved KCR’s image out of love’

By | Published: 12:56 am 1:04 am

Hyderabad: Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority (YTDA) vice-chairman G Kishan Rao said no specific instructions were issued to the sculptors to sculpt the image of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on the pillars of outer prakaram atop Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. Sculptors did it out of their love and affection for the Chief Minister, he said.

Citing the example of images of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru at Ahobilam temple, Rao said it was done only to depict the contemporary period and prominence of individuals during those days. It is the prerogative of the sculptors to carve any image or design, he said.

More importantly, the images on the pillars of the outer prakaram (a place where pilgrims take rest after darshan of the lord) would help the next generation learn about these times and the culture and traditions practised. “It is a general practice. In fact, a sculptor’s family image is also present on the pillars of Brahmarambha Devi temple at Srisailam,” he pointed out.

Urging that the issue should not be seen from a political perspective, Rao said: “If the image of the Chief Minister is being looked at from a political point, then there is also an image of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as well.”

Regarding the car symbol on the pillars, art director Anand Sai said there were nearly 3,500 images on the pillars. There are images of cycle, bullock cart, rickshaw, and these are carved to depict the transportation modes during this era for the next generations to see, he said.

In a message to the YTDA vice-chairman, sculptor Hariprasad said there was no ulterior motive in carving out the Chief Minister’s image. “I did not depict car as a party symbol, it is just to show a mode of transportation. CM KCR is a true devotee,” he said.

