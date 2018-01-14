Sea Cadets Corps Vizag unit celebrates 48th anniversary

By | Published: 6:19 pm

Visakhapatnam: On the occasion of 48th anniversary of the Visakhapatnam unit of the Sea Cadet Corps (SCC), a ceremonial parade was held at the Naval Base parade ground on Sunday.

Eastern Naval Command Chief Staff Officer (Personnel and Administration) Rear Admiral Deepak Kapoor took the salute.

He later inspected the guard and reviewed the parade comprising 12 platoons of sea cadets, including three girl cadets platoon.

On completion of the inspection, guard and platoons smartly marched past the dais with SCC band playing different tunes.

The parade commanded by Petty Officer (SCC) DV Sushanth was witnessed by naval officers, other professionals and over 1,000 families members of the sea cadets. Later, the invitees had occasion to witness other activities of the SCC, including sailing, boat pulling, rigging, semaphore, band performance and rifle drill.

On completion of the parade, the chief guest presented awards outstanding sea cadets of the year 2017-18 to Cadet Petty Officer P Vamsi and Cadet Petty Officer P Devika for seamanship activities, Able Cadet Ch Maruthi and Ordinary Cadet Ch Jhansi for sailing activities and Able Cadet S Bhargav and Leading Cadet M Sai Mounica for swimming.

Addressing the cadets on parade, Rear Admiral Kapoor complimented the cadets on their immaculate turn out and outstanding drill. He congratulated the prize winners and appreciated the commitment by the cadets for sacrificing their sundays to come to naval base to get an exposure on naval activities such as drill, semaphore, rigging, sailing, boat pilling and weapon firing.

He told the parents of the cadets that training received in organisations such as the SCC would instill discipline and leadership qualities in their wards at an early stage and enable them satisfy their sense of adventure and raises their self-esteem. He also emphasised that the discipline they imbibe during their youth would enable them to channelise their thought in the right direction and commit themselves to nation building.

The Sea Cadet Corps was started on May 13, 1938 at Karachi in the undivided India and presently there are 11 units in India with Mumbai as headquarters. The organisation gives basic training in naval discipline to school children on every Sunday between 7.30 am and 12 noon for a five years period. They are admitted in the age group between 10 year and 12 years.

Admissions are taken in the month of July every year at INS Circars Naval Base. The Visakhapatnam unit was started on January 18, 1970 at INS Circars and is presently having strength of 1,300 sea cadets on roll.