Sea-change in farming community after Telangana formation: Indrakaran Reddy

Nirmal: Minister for Forest and Environment Allola Indrakaran Reddy on Thursday said the agriculture sector in Telangana, which was reeling under crisis during the undivided Andhra Pradesh era, had been rejuvenated post State formation.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for Rythu Vedika building in Soan mandal centre being constructed at cost of Rs 22 lakh, Indrakaran Reddy said the farming sector had recorded phenomenal growth in a short period of time after creation of Telangana. “This is because of the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who conceived innovative schemes to extend support to farmers,” he said, and cited the example of Rythu Bandhu scheme. The credit for providing financial aid of Rs 5,000 per acre per year to each farmer goes to Chandrashekhar Rao, he added.

The Minister further said the Rythu Bima scheme was bringing huge respite to families of deceased farmers. He stated that the state government was bearing a financial burden of Rs 7,000 crore by supply quality and uninterrupted power to the agriculture sector for the good of farmers.

Indrakaran Reddy said that the government was purchasing every grain from the agrarian community by paying the minimum support price to farmers. He informed that Raithu Vedikas were being built for the convenience of the farmers. He stated that the structures would be helpful to the farmers in many ways. They can be used for holding discussions and conducting meetings with officials of the agriculture department.

He later participated in the similar event held at Vadyal village in Laxmanachanda mandal and planted saplings as part of the sixth phase of Telanganaku Harita Haram.

