Sea change in Telangana farm profile

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: Do you know that every eighth egg consumed in this country is produced in Telangana? The State’s poultry sector ranking at third place in the country has produced a record 330 crore eggs during 2019-20 up to summer season. The interesting statistic regarding the changing face of Telangana’s agriculture and allied sectors emerged from the Socio Economic Outlook 2020, unveiled by the government along with the State budget. The subtle but striking change in the State’s agriculture reflects the lessening dependence of farmers on conventional farming and a definite move towards much lucrative livestock farming.

Telangana’s livestock sector supports about 25.82 lakh families and the value is approximately Rs. 66,403 crore at current prices. Within the agricultural and allied sectors, livestock is a large contributor — it contributes 7.6 per cent to State Gross Domestic Product (2019-20 AE) — and this share has been increasing in recent years. This is partially because of the fact that Telangana is richly endowed with livestock resources.

TS tops sheep population

At an all India level, Telangana is the leader in sheep population, ranks third in poultry population, and 8th with regards to livestock population as per the Livestock Census 2019. Telangana is ranked 3rd in terms of eggs production, meaning that every eighth egg in the country is from the State, fifth in meat production, and 13th in milk production.

The new trend is that the Gross Value Added in current prices in 2019-20 of crops is 6.9 per cent, while that of livestock is 7.6 per cent. This is not the first time that the livestock sector has added more value to the State’s economy than crops. Crops contributed 9.6% of the total GVA in 2010-11, but in 2019-20 they are estimated to contribute only 6.9%. However, during the same period, the share of contribution of livestock grew from 5.6% of total GVA to 7.6% of total GVA, contributing to the State’s wealth than it did nine years ago.

The trend started after the State government under the guidance of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao launched the Subsidy Sheep scheme on June 20, 2017. Of the Rs 1.25 lakh cost per unit, the government provides 75% of the cost and 25% is borne by the beneficiary. It was anticipated that sheep population in Telangana would multiply by four times in two years.

The scheme implemented by the Telangana State Sheep and Goat Development Cooperative Federation (TSSGDCF) is aimed at strengthening the Golla and Kuruma communities in their traditional occupations. Sheep were purchased from other States so that unscrupulous elements would not be able to recycle them and the net population of the sheep would increase in real terms. Sheep breeds, which added to the State’s stock are Nellore Brown (Dora), Nellore Jodipi, Deccani and Madras Red.

TS third in inland fisheries

Fisheries is among the fastest growing sectors in terms of generating income and employment. In fact, after Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Telangana ranks 3rd in terms of inland fishery resources and eighth in terms of overall fish production in the country. The sector currently supports the fisherman community comprising 27.14 lakh persons. This includes 3.12 lakh active fishermen and women who are organized into fisheries cooperative societies for their overall well-being and benefit. There are 4,452 fishermen’s societies with 3,08,370 members spread over the entire State.

Rich water resources

The sector is supported by the rich and diverse water resources. Overall, the State has about 24,189 water bodies spread over an area of 5.72 lakh hectares. These include 661 aquaculture ponds spread over 830 hectares, and river and canals running for a length of about 4,818 km. The Telangana government aims at increasing fish production and productivity by providing backward and forward linkages to relevant markets, ensuring self-sufficiency in fish seed production, improving the livelihood conditions of fishermen, and ensuring the availability of hygienic fish to consumers at affordable prices.

There are 19 fish seed farms functioning in the State, out of which 6 farms are fish seed production-cum rearing farms, which have hatcheries for prawn production and the remaining farms are fish seed rearing farms. During 2019-20, 646 lakh advance fry (recently hatched fish) were produced so far in departmental fish seed farms, including lease-out farms. There are 11 fish seed production and rearing farms in the private sector in the State besides several small hatcheries coming up on their own. During the year 2019-20 about 3,000 lakh advance fry were produced.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .