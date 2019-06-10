Marine way of protest

Twitterati came up with some hilarious puns to help drive home the message of cutting down on plastic

By Author  |  Published: 10th Jun 2019  9:26 pmUpdated: 10th Jun 2019  9:29 pm
Sea creatures get protesting

We all know plastic pollution is one of the biggest issues our planet is facing today and while a small segment is trying to make a definite change, there is only so much they can do.
So, knowing well where preaching doesn’t work humour makes gigantic inroads, the folks at Article Group decided to get their followers into the conservation efforts.

In lieu of the World Oceans Week, they asked followers to get creative with picket signs for the marine animals.Punning on the names of the many sea creatures affected by indiscriminate use of plastic and its by-products, the followers came up with some truly laugh out loud moments for the signboards. Check them out.

