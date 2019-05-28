Sea levels to increase 10 inches by 2100: Study

By | Published: 5:25 pm

Melting glaciers worldwide could result in almost 10 inches of sea level rise by the end of this century, a study warns.The research published in the Journal of Glaciology indicates that the smaller glaciers could play a much larger role in sea level rise than researchers had previously thought.It estimates that glaciers worldwide are likely to lose anywhere from 18 to 36 per cent of their mass by 2100.

“The clear message is that there’s mass loss all over the world,” said Regine Hock, from the University Alaska Fairbanks in the US.The anticipated loss of ice varies by region, but the pattern is evident.This is the only comprehensive and systematic endeavour to date to compare global-scale glacier models and their projections.

The study compared 214 glacier simulations from six research groups around the world and “all of them paint the same picture,” Hock said.Researchers examined the mass changes for over 2,00,000 glaciers worldwide, totalling an area equal to the size of Texas. The results indicate that the smaller glaciers could play a much larger role in sea level rise than researchers had previously thought.

Most research has focused on ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica, due to their size and prominence, but the effect of smaller glaciers is significant.For example, Alaska’s 25,000 glaciers will lose between 30 per cent and 50 per cent of their mass by the end of this century. Once they do, Alaska will be the largest global regional sea level contributor in Northern Hemisphere, apart from Greenland.