Search for jobs via DEET

Company: ACT Fibernet

Position: Team Leader

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: BE / B Tech

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 9yrs

Vacancies: 3



Company: Hotel Green Park

Position: Banquet Sales Coordinator

Location: Begumpet, Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 4yrs

Vacancies: 6



Company: PVR Cinemas

Position: Cinema Manager, Duty Manager,

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 3yrs – Max. 4yrs

Vacancies: 15



Company: Indian Eagle Pvt Ltd

Position: Content Writer

Location: Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Degree: BA, MA, ME / M Tech, BE / B Tech

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 9yrs

Vacancies: 5



Company: Omnytrix Integrated Labs

Position: Robotics and Electronics Trainer

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: BE / B Tech, Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 20yrs

Vacancies: 20



Company: Izeal Info Solutions Pvt Ltd

Position: US IT Sales & Recruiter

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 1yrs

Vacancies: 10



Company: Digital Catalyst Group

Position: Admission Counsellor / Education Counsellor

Location: Madhapur, Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 5



Company: Access Meditech Pvt Ltd

Position: Dot Net Developer & UI Full Stack Developer

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: BE / B Tech, MCA, ME / M Tech

Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 10



Company: Simple Solutions HRD Services

Position: Customer Care Service Executives

Location: Hitech City, Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 100



Company: SBL Technologies

Position: Sales Officer

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: BE / B Tech, MBA, Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 50



Company: Thick Shake Factory Pvt Ltd

Position: Management Trainees

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs

Vacancies: 10



Company: Amtpl.com

Position: Dot Net Developer

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: BE / B Tech

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 8yrs

Vacancies: 12



Company: Suvarna Bhoomi Infra Developers Pvt Ltd

Position: Field Executives & Marketing Executives

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs

Vacancies: 30



Company: Techwave

Position: Java Developers

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: BE / B Tech, ME / M Tech,MCA

Experience: Min. 4yrs – Max. 9yrs

Vacancies: 32



Company: Bounce

Position: Field Mechanic

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: ITI, Others

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 4yrs

Vacancies: 50



Company: Asian Institute of Gastroenterology

Position: Customer care executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 50



Company: Eruvaka Technologies

Position: Field Service Engineer

Location: Vijayawada, Andhrapradesh

Degree: BE / B Tech,Diploma,B.Sc,ITI

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 5



Company: Vilambi Solutions Pvt Ltd

Position: Graphic Designers

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 10



Company: Iris Medical Solutions Pvt Ltd

Position: Java Developer

Location: Kerala

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 6



Company: Paytm

Position: Team Leader

Location: Across Andhra Pradesh

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 4yrs

Vacancies:



Company: Avonflex Pvt Ltd

Position: Marketing Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 4yrs

Vacancies: 10



Company: Indian Business Pages (IBP Hub)

Position: Sales Executive

Location: Gujarat

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 3yrs – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 16



Company: Lot Mobile Pvt Ltd

Position: Customer Care Executives

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 10



Company: Gowra Aerospace Technologies Pvt Ltd

Position: ITI Fitter

Location: Secunderabad, Telangana

Degree: ITI

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 5



Company: CodeForce

Position: US IT Recruiter

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs

Vacancies: 25



Company: Vijaya Diagnostic Pvt Ltd

Position: Medical Report Typing Executive

Location: Gachibowli, Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 6



Company: Dharani Info Technologies

Position: Dot Net Developer

Location: Guntur, AndhraPradesh

Degree: BE / B Tech, MCA, ME / M Tech

Experience: Min. 3yrs – Max. 6yrs

Vacancies: 8



Company: Fusion Software

Position: ODI – PBCS

Location: Hi-Tech City, Hyderabad

Degree: BE / BTECH

Experience: Min. 3yrs – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 4



Company: Amida Educational Services

Position: Graphic Designer

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: 10th, Degree, BE / B Tech, Others, Diploma

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs

Vacancies: 4



Simple Solutions HRD Services

Position: Customer Care Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 200



Vertice Global Pvt Ltd

Position: Machine Operators

Location: Telangana

Degree: < 10th, 10th, BA, BE / B Tech, Diploma, Intermediate, ITI

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 20yrs

Vacancies: 30



Company: G4S Security Solutions Pvt Ltd

Position: Security Guard

Location: Across Telangana

Degree: 10th, Intermediate, ITI, Diploma

Experience: Min. 0 yrs – Max. 20 yrs

Vacancies: 80



Company: Leo MarComm

Position: Inside Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 8



Company: WickedRide

Position: Inspection Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs

Vacancies: 60



Company: InfoGrowth Pvt Ltd

Position: Process Associates (Voice & Non – Voice)

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 100

