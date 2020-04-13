Search for jobs via DEET

Hello Jobseekers. After a lot of hard work and patience you have finished your education and it is now time for you to step into work-life. It’s time for you to search for your dream job and begin your journey towards working in startups, MSMEs, MNCs. All you have to do now is to choose the right platform for job search.
Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit and DEET have more than 1,85,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).
Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs. Jobseekers can check for government job alerts and private job alerts in the broadcast section in the DEET app, present in the left side bar. Jobseekers can view walk-in alerts of private jobs and can contact the companies and attend interviews.
Company: ACT Fibernet
Position: Team Leader
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: BE / B Tech
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 9yrs
Vacancies: 3
Company: Hotel Green Park
Position: Banquet Sales Coordinator
Location: Begumpet, Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 4yrs
Vacancies: 6
Company: PVR Cinemas
Position: Cinema Manager, Duty Manager,
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 3yrs – Max. 4yrs
Vacancies: 15
Company: Indian Eagle Pvt Ltd
Position: Content Writer
Location: Banjara Hills, Hyderabad
Degree: BA, MA, ME / M Tech, BE / B Tech
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 9yrs
Vacancies: 5
Company: Omnytrix Integrated Labs
Position: Robotics and Electronics Trainer
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: BE / B Tech, Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 20yrs
Vacancies: 20
Company: Izeal Info Solutions Pvt Ltd
Position: US IT Sales & Recruiter
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 1yrs
Vacancies: 10
Company: Digital Catalyst Group
Position: Admission Counsellor / Education Counsellor
Location: Madhapur, Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 5
Company: Access Meditech Pvt Ltd
Position: Dot Net Developer & UI Full Stack Developer
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: BE / B Tech, MCA, ME / M Tech
Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 5yrs
Vacancies: 10
Company: Simple Solutions HRD Services
Position: Customer Care Service Executives
Location: Hitech City, Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 100
Company: SBL Technologies
Position: Sales Officer
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: BE / B Tech, MBA, Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 50
Company: Thick Shake Factory Pvt Ltd
Position: Management Trainees
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs
Vacancies: 10
Company: Amtpl.com
Position: Dot Net Developer
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: BE / B Tech
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 8yrs
Vacancies: 12
Company: Suvarna Bhoomi Infra Developers Pvt Ltd
Position: Field Executives & Marketing Executives
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs
Vacancies: 30
Company: Techwave
Position: Java Developers
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: BE / B Tech, ME / M Tech,MCA
Experience: Min. 4yrs – Max. 9yrs
Vacancies: 32
Company: Bounce
Position: Field Mechanic
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: ITI, Others
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 4yrs
Vacancies: 50
Company: Asian Institute of Gastroenterology
Position: Customer care executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 5yrs
Vacancies: 50
Company: Eruvaka Technologies
Position: Field Service Engineer
Location: Vijayawada, Andhrapradesh
Degree: BE / B Tech,Diploma,B.Sc,ITI
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 5
Company: Vilambi Solutions Pvt Ltd
Position: Graphic Designers
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 10
Company: Iris Medical Solutions Pvt Ltd
Position: Java Developer
Location: Kerala
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 6
Company: Paytm
Position: Team Leader
Location: Across Andhra Pradesh
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 4yrs
Vacancies:
Company: Avonflex Pvt Ltd
Position: Marketing Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 4yrs
Vacancies: 10
Company: Indian Business Pages (IBP Hub)
Position: Sales Executive
Location: Gujarat
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 3yrs – Max. 5yrs
Vacancies: 16
Company: Lot Mobile Pvt Ltd
Position: Customer Care Executives
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 10
Company: Gowra Aerospace Technologies Pvt Ltd
Position: ITI Fitter
Location: Secunderabad, Telangana
Degree: ITI
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 5
Company: CodeForce
Position: US IT Recruiter
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs
Vacancies: 25
Company: Vijaya Diagnostic Pvt Ltd
Position: Medical Report Typing Executive
Location: Gachibowli, Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 6
Company: Dharani Info Technologies
Position: Dot Net Developer
Location: Guntur, AndhraPradesh
Degree: BE / B Tech, MCA, ME / M Tech
Experience: Min. 3yrs – Max. 6yrs
Vacancies: 8
Company: Fusion Software
Position: ODI – PBCS
Location: Hi-Tech City, Hyderabad
Degree: BE / BTECH
Experience: Min. 3yrs – Max. 5yrs
Vacancies: 4
Company: Amida Educational Services
Position: Graphic Designer
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: 10th, Degree, BE / B Tech, Others, Diploma
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs
Vacancies: 4
Simple Solutions HRD Services
Position: Customer Care Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 200
Vertice Global Pvt Ltd
Position: Machine Operators
Location: Telangana
Degree: < 10th, 10th, BA, BE / B Tech, Diploma, Intermediate, ITI
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 20yrs
Vacancies: 30
Company: G4S Security Solutions Pvt Ltd
Position: Security Guard
Location: Across Telangana
Degree: 10th, Intermediate, ITI, Diploma
Experience: Min. 0 yrs – Max. 20 yrs
Vacancies: 80
Company: Leo MarComm
Position: Inside Sales Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 5yrs
Vacancies: 8
Company: WickedRide
Position: Inspection Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs
Vacancies: 60
Company: InfoGrowth Pvt Ltd
Position: Process Associates (Voice & Non – Voice)
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 100
For any queries (or) details Contact Us at
Phone: 8688519317, Email: [email protected], Website: www.tsdeet.com
Phone: 8639217011, Email: [email protected], Website: www.workruit.com
