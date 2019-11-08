Search on for DCP to head Hyderabad’s South Zone

By | Published: 12:56 am

Hyderabad: South Zone, one of the most communally sensitive pockets of Hyderabad, is awaiting a full time Deputy Commissioner of Police for the last three months. The zone, after Amber Kishore Jha opted for Central deputation and went on leave towards the end of July, has had Detective Department Joint Commissioner Avinash Mohanty holding additional charge.

Mohanty has so far supervised the Muharram, Bonalu and Ganesh festivals in the South Zone without much hassles, though it is not usual for the zone, given its sensitive nature, to be left without a DCP for this long. Senior officials are said to be searching for a suitable officer to be posted as the DCP (South), a post which many officers try to avoid due given the hectic schedule and the area being communally sensitive.

Names of several officials including N Koti Reddy, (SP, Mahbubabad) Sunpreet Singh (DCP, LB Nagar) N Prakash Reddy (DCP, Shamshabad) and K Babu Rao (DCP, Traffic) have been making rounds. However, nothing has been finalised so far and once a name is finalised, it will be forwarded to the State government for necessary orders, officials said.

It is learnt the senior officials are looking for a senior Superintendent of Police rank IPS officer to the post, considering the tough job on hand. This apart, the officers have to be comfortable in Urdu or Hindi and have the ability to take along the local communities and the social initiatives.

A senior police official said they were yet to take a call on whom to post as Deputy Commissioner of Police for South Zone. “An experienced official is already in charge of the post and things are going on in a fine way. A decision will be taken soon and the proposal will be forwarded to the government,” the official said.

