Search on for missing Hyderabadi woman in Makkah

By | Published: 12:47 am

Jeddah: The search for the Hyderabadi woman who went missing at the Grand Mosque in Makkah two weeks ago continues with her husband and mother-in-law frantically looking for any information on what happened to her from the Hyderabadi community in United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and back home in Hyderabad besides Bengaluru.

Syeda Wajiha Wajeed, 28, from Muradnagar, Hyderabad, had come to Makkah along with her husband and mother-in-law for Umrah from Bengaluru in the first week of October. She vanished at around 9 pm on October 9 from the courtyards of Masjid-e-Haram. Her husband Syed Sarwar Ahmed and mother-in-law Jabeen, along with their other relatives have been desperately searching for Syeda Wajiha in and around Makkah and have looked in hospitals, mortuaries, police stations and jails. The family has contacted the police in Makkah with the help of Indian Consulate, but so far has found no trace of her.

The family initially believed that she was in police custody for picking up some unattended item in the courtyard of the haram, however, it was found to be false later. The missing woman was not carrying any local cellular phone and she was in possession of an Indian mobile number, according to her family members. It rang for some time and then stopped, they added.

With the visa duration of the family inching towards expiry, her husband and mother-in-law are required to leave the country in a week as their Umrah visa comes to an end. The family was earlier scheduled to return home last week but they rescheduled their travel plan within visa duration parameters.

The passport of Syed Sarwar is with his missing wife as she kept it in her bag, and the husband has to apply for temporary travel document to leave Saudi Arabia. The Indian consulate has been pursuing the case with local authorities and keeps posting updates of her case in social media as social media is abuzz with her missing case.

In another missing case, Tafazul Hussain, 72, a pilgrim from Warangal city, who went missing for three-days, was found inside the Haram, according to his tour operator Siraj.

