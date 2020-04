Searching jobs with Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana

By | Published: 8:32 pm

Hello, Jobseekers. After a lot of hard work and patience, you have finished your education and it is now time for you to step into work-life. It’s time for you to search for your dream job and begin your journey towards working in startups, MSMEs, MNCs. All you have to do now is to choose the right platform for job search.

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit & DEET have more than 1,85,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.

Company: Apollo Hospitals

Position: Emergency Medical Technician, DMLT

Location: Madhapur, Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 5

Company: Forte Management

Position: Field Collection Executives & Telecallers

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 4yrs

Vacancies: 13

Company: Quesscorp Ltd

Position: Relationship Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 70

Company: Suvarna Bhoomi Infra Developers Pvt Ltd

Position: Field Executives & Marketing Executives

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs

Vacancies: 30

Company: Techwave

Position: Java Developers

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: BE /BTech, ME / MTech, MCA

Experience: Min. 4yrs – Max. 9yrs

Vacancies: 32

Company: Bounce

Position: Field Mechanic

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: ITI, Others

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 4yrs

Vacancies: 50

Company: Gurunanak Institutions

Position: Personal Secretary

Location: Ibrahimpatnam, Telangana

Degree: MBA,BBA / BBM,Post Graduate

Experience: Min. 5yrs – Max. 10yrs

Vacancies: 8

Company: Aditya Success Info

Position: Software Engineer

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: BE /BTech, Diploma, BSc, ITI

Experience: Min. 6yrs – Max. 9yrs

Vacancies: 10

Company: SBL Technologies

Position: Inside Sales

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 7yrs

Vacancies: 30

Company: Vilambi Solutions Pvt Ltd

Position: Graphic Designers

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 10

Company: Connect Business Solutions

Position: Customer Support Associate

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: BE / BTech, Degree, BSc, BCom, BA

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 100

Company: Buildings Block Group

Position: Marketing Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Min. Qualification 10th

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 2,000

Company: Vilambi Solutions Pvt Ltd

Position: Web Developers

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 10

Company: Team Lease

Position: Field Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 20

Company: Kalyani Motors Pvt Ltd

Position: Relationship Manager

Location: Banglore, Karnataka

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 10

Company: Shiva Shakthi Bio Technologies Pvt Ltd

Position: Packaging Trainee & Chemist Trainee

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: BSc, MSc

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs

Vacancies: 12

Company: Proptiger

Position: Relationship Manager

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 4yrs

Vacancies: 6

Company: Cafe Coffee Day

Position: Team Members

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Min. 10th

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 4yrs

Vacancies: 30

Company: People 1st Consultancy

Position: Voice & Non-voice process executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs

Vacancies: 20

Company: TR Training & Consulting services

Position: Team Leader – Admissions

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Postgraduate, BE/BTech

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 23

Company: Lot Mobiles Pvt Ltd

Position: HR Recruiter

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 15

Company: Blue Star Limited

Position: Shop Sales Representative

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 4yrs

Vacancies: 10

Company: PVR Limited

Position: Senior Duty Manager, Entertainment Service Provider

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 8

Company: Byjus (Think and Learn Pvt Ltd)

Position: Business Development Associate

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 40

Company: Ladder Consulting

Position: Sr HR Officer, Operations

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 10

Company: Visionary RCM

Position: Medical Coders, Trainees

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: BPharm / DPharm, MPharm

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs

Vacancies: 50

College Connect Program:

DEET team organised DEET awareness in the following colleges during the last week:

1. Sardar Patel Degree College

2. New Siddhartha Degree College

3. Capital Degree College

4. HRD Degree College

5. Chaitanya Engineering College

6. Chaitanya Degree College

7. Aurora Degree College

8. University of Engineering & Technology for Women, Warangal

9. Vagdevi Degree College, Warangal

10. Masterji Degree College, Warangal

11. DBPM Degree College

12. University College of Commerce & Business Management, Warangal

13. Rainbow Integrated Degree College

14. Vanitha Degree College

15. Mahbub Degree College

16. Kakatiya University, Warangal

For any queries (or) details,

Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011

Emai: [email protected]

Website: www.workruit.com